'Does like and dislike come into selection?': Ian Chappell says Bancroft's remarks may affect his Australia chances

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell believes Cameron Bancroft's latest remarks on the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal would not be doing him any favours in terms of increasing his international selection chances. Bancroft, in a recent interview with the Guardian, had hinted that the Aussie bowlers might have known about ball-tampering.

Bancroft's remarks led to Cricket Australia's integrity unit reaching out to the batsman asking him to provide any additional information he may have on the subject. As per a report from Sydney Morning Herald, the Aussie batsman has backtracked and has told CA that he has no new information.

On being asked if re-opening the Sandpapergate might affect Bancroft's chances, Chappell said that sometimes selections happens on the basis of "likes and dislikes".

"The answer should be 'No,'" Chappell was quoted as saying by Wide World of Sports.

"But does like and dislike come into selection? It shouldn't, but it does," he added.

"Do selectors sometimes pick players, or not pick them, for reasons other than cricket ability? I think it happens occasionally.

"It's definitely happened as far as Warner and leadership is concerned," he signed off.

