'He didn't rate me as much as other players': Broad on his strained relationship with former England selector

England pace bowler Stuart Broad on Tuesday opened up about his relationship with former selector Ed Smith, saying "communication disappeared" while he was in charge.

In April 2021, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) reformed their selection structure by abolishing the "national selector" post and handing the responsibility of picking the squad to the respective actions and the head coach.

Test specialist Broad, while speaking to ESPNCricinfo, stated that while he does not expect to play every single Test, he does wish the communication to be clear and the decisions to be explained clearly.

"Is it realistic I'm going to play every Test? No. But if the communication is done well then you understand the reasons for it. You understand why you might miss certain games to be fit for other games. That along with building experience into different players," Broad was quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Adding to the point on communication, Broad admitted that him and Smith looked at the game differently as they didn't always see eye to eye.

"But from my point of view we struggled a bit on the communication side and probably saw the game of cricket slightly differently. A lot of people have bosses who don't rate them as much as other people and I think he was mine. He probably didn't rate me as much as other players. That's fine but I kept trying to prove some selection decisions wrong," said Broad.

The 34-year-old, who is currently a mainstay for England in the longest format, revealed why he was upset with being left out of a Test in West Indies in 2019.

"I really disagreed with getting left out in Barbados [at the start of 2019]. It's one of the best places to bowl as a tall fast bowler. And there are a few occasions where I have felt a bit disgruntled and didn't have the clarity of communication that I would have liked. That Test I missed at the Ageas Bowl is the only English Test I've missed in what, 10 years? And that was through selection," Broad explained.

England are due to play seven Tests at home; two against New Zealand and five against India. Broad, who has picked 517 wickets in the format in 146 matches, said he is prepared to play as many games as possible in the summer.

"I pride myself on being available and ready. I'm bowling well, taking wickets for Notts (Nottinghamshire), and helping win games. I don't think many could argue against Jimmy (James Anderson) and I being in the best bowling attack in England, but if you need to get experience and overs into bowlers that is what it is," he stated.

England will begin their home Test summer against New Zealand on June 2 at the Lord's.