ICC announces prize money for World Test Championship Final winner and runner-up

WTC Final: The winners of the much-awaited ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India and New Zealand will take home a purse of $ 1.6 million along with the ICC Test Championship Mace.
UPDATED ON JUN 14, 2021 06:05 PM IST
Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson are two of the best.(Getty Images)

The winner of the inaugural World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand is headed for a big pay day as the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the prize money for the finalists.

The final of the WTC will be played at the Rose Bowl stadium in Southampton from June 18. "The winners of the much-awaited ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India and New Zealand will take home a purse of $ 1.6 million along with the ICC Test Championship Mace.

"The losing team will get $ 800,000 for finishing second in the nine-team competition, which was played over a near two-year cycle, adding context to Test cricket and to crown the first official world champions in the longest format of the game," ICC said in an official release.

ALSO READ - 'He'd have to give himself time': Parthiv on challenges for Kohli in WTC final

The maiden World Test Championship started from August 1, 2019. India qualified for the final by finishing on top of the points table while New Zealand claimed the second spot.

"The prize money for the team finishing third in the ICC World Test Championship Standings Powered by MRF Tyres is $ 450,000. The team fourth on the table will be awarded $ 350,000, the one that finishes fifth gets $ 200,000 while the remaining four teams will get $ 100,000 each.

"The Test Mace, previously given to teams topping the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings will now be given to the WTC winners. In case the final ends in a draw or a tie, the finalists will split the prize money for the first and second places and share possession of the Mace during the time they remain champions," the ICC statement further added.

