ICC announces revised World Cup 2023 schedule: India vs Pakistan now on October 14, 8 more matches see changes

The mega clash between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad has been advanced by a day to October 14 and India’s final league match against Netherlands in Bengaluru has been pushed back by a day to November 12. These are among the nine changes made in the revised tournament fixtures released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday. The much-delayed announcement comes with less than two months left before the tournament kicks off in Ahmedabad on October 5.

The India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match has been preponed by a day to October 14.

The schedule rejig was necessitated, it is learnt, as two key fixtures – the India-Pakistan tie in Ahmedabad and the England-Pakistan tie in Kolkata clashed with religious festivities – Navratri and Kali Puja in the respective cities.

One understands that police authorities made it known to the organisers that mass festivals and World Cup matches, both involving Pakistan, both require adequate security and a change in dates was advisable.

When the tournament schedule was first announced marking the 100-day countdown, it had already been delayed due to the BCCI-PCB stand-off over the Asia Cup venues after India refused to travel to Pakistan to play.

As the backroom team of BCCI and ICC began reworking the schedule, it had to take into consideration that each shift in date would have a knock-on effect on other matches.

Rescheduled World Cup 2023 matches

October 10: England vs Bangladesh – Dharamsala – 10:30 AM

October 10: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka – Hyderabad – 2:00 PM

October 12: Australia vs South Africa – Lucknow – 2:00 PM

October 13: New Zealand vs Bangladesh – Chennai – 2:00 PM

October 14: India vs Pakistan – Ahmedabad – 2:00 PM

October 15: England vs Afghanistan – Delhi – 2:00 PM

November 11: Australia vs Bangladesh – Pune – 10:30 AM

November 11: England vs Pakistan – Kolkata – 2:00 PM

November 12: India vs Netherlands – Bengaluru – 2:00 PM

There were changes made to eight other World Cup matches apart from the India-Pakistan big-ticket clash. India's last group-stage match against the Netherlands will now be played on November 12 instead of November 11 in Bengaluru.

Because of the shifting of the India-Pakistan match, England's fixture against Afghanistan in Delhi has been moved from Saturday, October 14 and will now be played a day later on Sunday, October 15.

Pakistan's contest against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad will now be played on October 10 instead of October 12.

World Cup 2023 schedule

England and Bangladesh saw the most changes to their schedule. Three of their matches were either shifted or changed to a day-game from a day-nighter.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand match, originally scheduled as a day match for October 14 in Chennai, has been moved to October 13 and will be played as a day-night contest.

From the initial phase of the tournament, a minor change to the fixture refers to the timing of England's match-up against Bangladesh in Dharamsala, with the clash becoming a day match and a 10:30AM (IST) start after it was originally scheduled as a day-night fixture.

Towards the end of the league stage, there are three changes with the double-header encounters of Sunday, November 12 being moved a day earlier to Saturday, November 11 – Australia vs Pakistan in Pune (10:30 AM) and England vs Pakistan in Kolkata (02:00 PM).

Australia's big match against South Africa in Lucknow has been preponed moved back 24 hours and will now be played on Thursday, October 12 instead of Friday, October 13.

Bengaluru is set to host five matches, including India’s match against the Netherlands. Two games of Pakistan's World Cup matches against Australia and New Zealand will also take place at the same venue. Rohit Sharma's Team India is set to kickstart their ICC World Cup campaign against five-time champions Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8.

There were no changes in the venue, timings and dates of the World Cup semi-finals and final. The first semi-final will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15 while the Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the second semi-final on November 16. The final will be payed in Ahmedabad on November 19.

