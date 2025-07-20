ICC confirms England will remain hosts for next three World Test Championship finals; ECB granted rights through to 2031

The International Cricket Council has confirmed earlier reports of the upcoming finals of the World Test Championship remaining with the England and Wales Cricket Board, with the recent ICC Annual Conference in Singapore seeing a decision being reached regarding the marquee Test-format tournament this week. South African captain Temba Bavuma lifts the ICC Test Mace following the recently-concluded WTC 2025 final at Lord's.(Action Images via Reuters)

In a press release following the Annual Conference, the ICC confirmed that the finals set to take place between 2027 and 2031 will remain in the British Isles. Having hosted the first three editions of the finals in 2021, 2023, and earlier this summer in 2025, the next three editions will also reach their conclusion in the country of this sport’s origin.

“The Board also confirmed the awarding of hosting rights for the ICC World Test Championship Finals for the 2027, 2029, and 2031 editions to the England and Wales Cricket Board, following a successful track record in hosting recent finals,” stated the ICC’s press release, hinting at the strong crowds and support for teams in all three finals, despite England’s absence, contributed to the decision.

BCCI's desire to host WTC final turned down

England retains hosting rights despite calls from players and pundits on the international stage to share the final venue for the sake of parity and variety, with the different pitches in Asia and the southern hemisphere being recommended. Australian captain Pat Cummins also argued that the WTC final should be awarded to the defending champions.

The WTC has received relative success in its early years, although there are still chinks that are being ironed out as the competition grows. While the format of reaching the final itself has received scrutiny, the finals themselves have been successful — with New Zealand and Australia beating India in the first two finals in Southampton and at the Oval respectively, before South Africa ended their ICC trophy hoodoo by marking a famous victory at Lord’s this summer.

The BCCI had reportedly pitched India as a hosting venue for the upcoming WTC final, but between fears of a subpar crowd in case India didn’t reach the final as well as ongoing tensions with Pakistan already complicating upcoming ICC tournaments on the subcontinent, the ICC opted to go with the tried and tested method and reward the ECB the hosting rights of the final through to 2031.