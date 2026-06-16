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ICC cracks the whip on Pakistan after losing to India in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match

The sanction was announced a day after Pakistan's defeat in the high-profile encounter, with the ICC confirming consequences for the offence.

Updated on: Jun 16, 2026 05:25 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Pakistan's disappointing start to their campaign in the Women's T20 World Cup suffered another setback after the team was penalised for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the Group A clash against India at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Sunday. The sanction was announced a day after Pakistan's defeat in the high-profile encounter, with the ICC confirming consequences for the offence.

Pakistan players (L) walk off as India (behind) celebrate their victory at the end of the ICC Women's T20 cricket World Cup 2026 Group A stage(AFP)

Pakistan were sanctioned by the ICC for maintaining a slow over-rate during their T20 World Cup clash against India. Match Referee Trudy Anderson found the Fatima Sana-led side one over short of the required rate after accounting for all applicable time allowances, resulting in a five per cent match-fee fine for the players. Under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, teams are penalised for minimum over-rate offences, with players fined five per cent of their match fee for every over not completed within the stipulated time.

The charge was brought by on-field umpires Claire Polosak and Jacquline Williams, along with third umpire Eloise Sheridan and fourth umpire Sue Redfern. Pakistan captain Fatima Sana accepted the offence and the proposed sanction, meaning no formal hearing was required.

 
pakistan cricket team women's world t20 indian women's cricket team
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