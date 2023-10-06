ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: A complete guide for travellers and fans in Chennai

Chennai, originally known as Madras Patnam, is the capital of Tamil Nadu and is often referred to as the cultural capital of South India because of its deep-rooted traditions and long heritage. The city has the country’s oldest municipal corporation as well as the oldest prison and the oldest cricket stadium in continuous use. Chennai is an aesthete’s and a gourmand’s delight. If you are travelling to the city for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup matches, here’s a ready-reckoner for all that you must see/do/eat/shop.

Match Fixtures:

Players of the Indian cricket team land in Chennai for the World Cup.(ANI)

October 8: India vs Australia, 2 pmOctober 13: New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2 pmOctober 18: New Zealand vs Afghanistan, 2 pmOctober 23: Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2 pmOctober 27: Pakistan vs South Africa, 2 pm

Stadium: M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. Capacity: 38,200

Know the Stadium: Commonly known as Chepauk Stadium from the locality in which is situated, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium is the oldest Cricket Stadium in India which is in continuous use. Formerly known as Madras Cricket Club Ground, the stadium has been at the heart of the Madras Presidency’s tryst with cricket that began in 1916. Here, the first Test was played in 1933-34 between Douglas Jardine's England and CK Nayudu's India. For long, Test matches at Chepauk were synonymous with the Pongal (Harvest) festival.

How to get there:

Distance from airport: 19 kms

Nearest railway station: Chepauk on the Chennai MRTS railway line

Nearest Metro station: Teynampet, a 19-minute walk

Nearest bus stop: Eldams Road Bus Stop and Alwarpet, less than 10-minute walk.

Average Temperature: In October, high of 31-35 and low of 24-28 degree Celsius. It can be cloudy and rainy in October. In November, high of 30-32 and low of 23-24 degree Celsius.

What to see/do: Marina Beach. Government Museum. Fort St George. St Mary’s Church. Wellesley House. Namakkal Kavingyar Maaliga. Flag staff. Valluvar Kottam. Gandhi Mandapam. Vivekananda House and Museum. Kalakshetra Mandapam. Night safari at Madras Crocodile Bank Trust.

Day trips from Chennai: Elliot Beach, Pondicherry, Velankanni, Srikalahasti, Vellore Garden, Tiruvanamalai. Thalankuppam Pier.

What/where to eat: Avartana. Saravana Bhawan. Amadora (ice cream). Seena Bhai 1977 Dosa Centre. Dindugal Thalappakkatti. Southern Spice. Nair Mess. Moonrakers. Benjarong. Sangeetha. Murugan Idli Shop. Mathsya. Ratna Cafe. Mylai Karpagambal Mess.

Where to shop: Georgetown Bazaar. T Nagar (Thyagaraya Nagar). Cholomandal Artists Village. Spencer Plaza. Pondy Bazaar. Godown Street, Pantheon Road. Anna Sally. Ritchie Street.

Hotels near M.A. Chidambaram Stadium: Radisson Blu Hotel Chennai City Centre (2.6 kms), The Park Chennai (3,3 kms), Taj Club House (1.6 kms), Hyatt Regency (4 kms), Taj Connemara (1.9 kms), The Raintree (4.7 kms), Crowne Plaza (4.8 kms), Ramada Chennai Egmore (2.2 kms).

Transport:

The Mofussil Bus Stand / Depot at Jawaharlal Nehru Salai in Koyembedu is known as Asia’s largest bus terminal. The Metropolitan Transport Corporation in Chennai has 3,257 buses which serve on around 622 bus routes in the city. You can book bus tickets online on www.redbus.in.

Taxis, auto rickshaws, Ola/Uber are easily available. You can also get pre-paid taxis. Auto rickshaws charge around ₹15 per kilometre; after 3 kms, the charge decreases to roughly ₹10 per km.

The suburban railways in Chennai have an integrated network of lines which crisscross the city.

Chennai Metro has Blue & Green Lines. The non-peak hour frequency is 9-18 minutes while peak-hour frequency is between 6 and 12 minutes. Check frequency/fare details on Chennaimetrorail.org.

Remember:

- Chennai can get rain in October/November. Carry an umbrella or raincoat. Foldable rain ponchos are the best option if you are heading to the stadium to watch a match.

- In Chennai Metro, there’s First class section and Women-only Coach.

- Metro stations have provision of entry ramps connecting from street level to footpath level to podium level. There’s also dedicated parking for people with special needs.

-Do not travel in the metro without your Smart Card or token.

- Pets are not allowed in Metro station premises or trains.

- Language can be a problem, take it easy.

- Keep wallets in your front pocket. Wear the backpack on your chest, not on your back.

- Do not smoke in public places.