ICC World Cup 2023 schedule announcement live updates: Final likely in Ahmedabad; semis in Mumbai, Kolkata
- ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: ICC will announce the schedule of 2023 ODI World Cup, set to take place in India, today.
ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Exactly 100 days before the start of the tournament, ICC will announce the schedule of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 schedule on June 27 (today). The ODI World Cup 2023 will be played in India from October 5 to November 19. Ahmedabad is likely to host the final while the semi-finals may be played in Mumbai and Kolkata. All eyes will also be on the big-ticket India vs Pakistan group-stage match.
Follow all the updates here:
- Tue, 27 Jun 2023 09:51 AM
ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Where will India play their league matches
The nine league matches which India will play will be in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Lucknow, Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru. Below is India's tentative schedule for the World Cup 2023.
- India vs Australia - October 8, Chennai
- India vs Afghanistan - Oct 11, Delhi
- India vs Pakistan - Oct 15, Ahmedabad
- India vs Bangladesh - Oct 19, Pune
- India vs New Zealand - Oct 22, Dharamsala
- India vs England - Oct 29, Lucknow
- India vs Qualifier - Nov 2, Mumbai
- India vs South Africa - Nov 5, Kolkata
- India vs Qualifier - Nov 11, Bengaluru
- Tue, 27 Jun 2023 09:37 AM
ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: A lowdown of what to expect
In all likelihood, these will be the dates and fixtures of some of the mega matches
- World Cup opener is expected to be played between defending champions England and five-time winners Australia on October 8
- The blockbuster India vs Pakistan match is scheduled for October 15 in Ahmedabad as per the draft schedule
- Two of the most iconic stadiums - The Eden Gardens in Kolkata as Wankhede Stadium will be the venues for the semifinals. Earlier, Chennai was supposed to host one of the semis, but the idea was scrapped due to November rains.
- Pakistan are likely to stick to their original itinerary of playing Australia and Afghanistan in Bengaluru and Chennai on October 20 and 23 respectively.
- The world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad to stage the final on November 15.
- Tue, 27 Jun 2023 09:32 AM
ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Why the delay?
The official reason is not known, but it is believed that the delay in the World Cup schedule announcement is due to Pakistan's last-minute intervention. In the first week of June, reports began floating that schedule will be out on the sidelines of the World Test Championship final but that never happened, did it? Ever since, the ICC and the BCCI have remained mum over the matter before it emerged that the delay was due to Pakistan's request to move two of their league matches from Bengaluru to Chennai. The BCCI and the ICC however have denied their request, after which the fixtures will finally be unwrapped later today.
- Tue, 27 Jun 2023 09:28 AM
ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Fixtures to be out exactly 100 days before
Rumour has been floating since last month that the World Cup 2023 in India will begin on October 5. If true, this would means that today's announcement will come exactly a 100 prior to the start of the tournament. Yes, we're all surprised. Usually, the schedule for a World Cup is declared a lot earlier, and the delay this year has only thrown fans, media and the organisers in a quandary.
- Tue, 27 Jun 2023 09:22 AM
ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule Announcement Live Updates
The wait will be over in a few hours' time as ICC is set to announce the 2023 ODI World Cup schedule today in an event in Mumbai at 11:30 am IST. The 13th edition of the ODI World Cup will be played in India from October 5 to November 19 with the top 10 teams of the world locking horns to lay their hands on the coveted trophy.