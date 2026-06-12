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ICC finalise dates for 2027 ODI World Cup; old format also returns with competition going back to 14 teams

The ICC have finalised a window for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Here's all you need to know. 

Updated on: Jun 12, 2026 09:32 am IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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The International Cricket Council (ICC) have narrowed down a window for the upcoming ODI World Cup set to be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia next year. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the 14-team tournament will be played from October 4 to November 21. The dates were agreed upon at the ICC Board Meeting in Ahmedabad on the sidelines of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final between the Gujarat Titans and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The ICC have finalised a window for the 2027 ODI World Cup(PTI)

The finer details are now expected to be confirmed at the ICC's AGM in Edinburgh in July. Eight venues in South Africa are expected to host the bulk of the tournament (41 matches out of 54). Zimbabwe will have three venues, with Victoria Falls joining Harare Sports Club and Queens in Bulawayo.

Also Read: Virat Kohli's life beyond the spotlight revealed by ex-RCB teammate: 'He doesn't want that life in India'

The Fale Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium is expected to be completed later this year and will host domestic cricket before an official inauguration next May.

The 2027 World Cup will mark the tournament's return to South Africa for the first time since 2003. The competition will return to a 14-team format after being played between 10 teams in the previous two editions in the UK and India.

“We’re in mid-2026. I’ve been asked so many times, ‘Do you want to play ‘27?’ Why would | leave my home, get my stuff over, and be like, ‘I don’t know what I want.’ Of course, if I’m playing, I want to play cricket, I want to carry on. Playing in the World Cup for India is amazing. But the value has to be clear. My perspective is that if I can add value to the environment, I am part of, and the environment feels I can add value, I will be seen," Kohli told Mayant Langer in a RCB podcast.

"But if I am made to feel like I need to constantly prove my worth and value, then I am not in that space, because I am honest about my preparation and my approach to the game. I put my head down. I work hard. I am very thankful to God for everything I have been given in my cricketing career, and I feel blessed and grateful for the opportunities I have had,” he added.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Final 2026.
Home / Cricket News / ICC finalise dates for 2027 ODI World Cup; old format also returns with competition going back to 14 teams
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