'ICC keeps emphasising that politics shouldn't be involved in sports': Pakistan legend wants more IND-PAK games

Over the past many years, the matches between India and Pakistan are confined to global (ICC) and continental (Asian) tournaments. The last time both sides met was in the T20 World Cup last year, and it has been over nine years since they took part in a bilateral series. Pakistan had toured India for three T20Is and as many ODIs in December 2012.

However, former Pakistan captain Aamer Sohail believes that India and Pakistan should play more cricket matches, insisting that “politics” should not be involved in the sport.

"The ICC keeps on emphasising that politics should not be involved as far as cricket is concerned and I agree with that. The contest between India and Pakistan always brings that anticipation all around the world. Cricket fans are deprived of that," Sohail told Sportstar.

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja had said that he would propose a quadrangular series between India, Pakistan, England, and Australia. "Hello fans.Will propose to the ICC a Four Nations T20i Super Series involving Pak Ind Aus Eng to be played every year,to be hosted on rotation basis by these four. A separate revenue model with profits to be shared on percentage basis with all ICC members, think we have a winner,” Raja has tweeted on his official Twitter account.

Sohail also talked about Team India and their search for a new captain in the red-ball format, naming Rohit Sharma as a “good choice” for the leadership role.

“Rohit Sharma is a good choice as a captain. His batting doesn't seem to get affected by captaincy. Of course, his experience as the Mumbai Indians skipper at the IPL (Indian Premier League) would help. IPL helps the new players get prepared and make them comfortable with the camera.But I believe the IPL performances should not be the criterion for selection to the Test team; it should be based only on First-Class cricket,” said Sohail.