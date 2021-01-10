ICC launches probe on racial attacks on Team India in Sydney Test

The International Cricket Council has launched an investigation into the alleged racial attacks directed towards Indian cricketers in the third Test match against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, informed Cricket Australia.

Towards the end of Day 3, India pacers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah complained of being racially abused by a section of the crowd at the SCG.

In a second incident, play was halted just before the tea break on Sunday when Siraj ran from the fine leg boundary towards the umpires, pointing into the crowd.

It was not immediately clear what had been said, but police were seen removing six men from their seats.

Cricket Australia issued an apology to India and said anyone found guilty of racist abuse would face a ban.

"Cricket Australia condemns in the strongest terms possible all discriminatory behaviour," said Cricket Australia's head of Integrity and Security Sean Carroll. "If you engage in racist abuse, you are not welcome in Australian cricket.

"CA is awaiting the outcome of the International Cricket Council's investigation into the matter reported at the SCG on Saturday," it added.

"Once those responsible are identified, CA will take the strongest measures possible under our Anti-Harassment Code, including lengthy bans, further sanctions and referral to NSW Police.

"As series hosts, we unreservedly apologise to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent."

