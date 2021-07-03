ICC leads the way as cricketing fraternity celebrates Harbhajan Singh's 41st birthday

ICC, BCCI led the way as cricketing fraternity celebrated one of India’s greatest spinners Harbhajan Singh’s birthday on Twitter. The veteran India off-spinner turned 41 on Saturday.

Harbhajan, who last played for India in 2016, continues to ply his trade in the IPL. He currently plays for two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders after he was released by Chennai Super Kings ahead of last year’s auction.

Harbhajan continues to be the highest-wicket taking spinner among active cricketers in the world. He has 417 wickets in 103 Tests at an average of 32.46.

The crafty off-spinner who became a part of cricketing folklore after becoming the first Indian to claim a Test hat-trick in the historic Test match against Australia in Kolkata in 2001, is also India’s all-time second-highest wicket-taker across formats behind the legendary Anil Kumble. Along with his 417 Test scalps, Harbhajan has 269 ODI wickets and 25 T20I wickets to his name.

The Punjab cricketer was also an integral part of India’s World Cup-winning squads in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup.

Here is how cricketing fraternity took to twitter to wish Harbhajan Singh on his 41st birthday

“2007 World T20 & 2011 World Cup-winner. 1st Indian to scalp a Test hat-trick. 367 intl. games, 711 intl. wickets & 3,569 intl. runs. Here's wishing Harbhajan Singh - one of the finest to represent #TeamIndia - a very happy birthday,” wrote BCCI.

“Second highest wicket-taker for India across formats. First Indian player to register a Test hat-trick. 2007 T20WorldCup and 2011 World Cup winner. Happy 41st birthday to Harbhajan Singh,” wrote ICC.

“Wishing Harbhajan Singh a very Happy Birthday. May you experience depth of love and peak of happiness. Have a great day and a fabulous year ahead,” wrote VVS Laxman.

“An iconic player, starring in an iconic Test, at the most iconic venue of them all! Read more about when Harbhajan Singh became the first Indian bowler to take a Test hat-trick,” wrote IPL franchise KKR.

"Much love brother Harbhajan Singh, happy birthday," wrote Mitchell McLenaghan.

“Sometimes you are short of words when you really look upto someone as a role model and the person has always stood by you motivating you, helping you learn and even scolding you when you have made a mistake. That's Harbhajan Singh paji for me,” wrote Siddharth Kaul.

Harbhajan is set to fly to UAE later this year to take part in the remainder of IPL 2021 for KKR.