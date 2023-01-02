ICC passes verdict on Michael Neser's controversial catch in BBL

Michael Neser hogged the limelight as Brisbane Heat defeated Sydney Sixers by 15 runs in their Big Bash League (BBL) fixture in Brisbane, on Sunday. Other than his three-wicket haul during Sydney's chase, he also completed a sensational but controversial catch to send Jordan Silk back to the dugout in the 19th over. Initially, Brisbane posted 224 for five in 20 overs, courtesy of Nathan McSweeney slamming 84 runs off 51 deliveries. Meanwhile, Josh Brown grabbed a half-century. Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott and Dan Christian bagged a wicket each for Sydney.

Chasing a target of 225 runs, Sydney were bowled out for 209 in 20 overs. At one point of the run chase, it looked like the Sixers would manage to reach the target with Silk anchoring the innings. But Neser's timely match-winning catch came in the 19th over, sending Silk packing, after registering 41 runs off 23 balls, packed with three fours and two sixes.

Receiving a full delivery and outside off. Silk slammed the ball to the left of long-off. Neser ran there and jumped, stretching both his hands up, taking the catch and then realising that he was going over the ropes. Then, he tried lobbing it up, but ended up doing it over the fence. He leaped again, taking it and then lobbing it back into play, jumped out and caught it again. The catch was referred upstairs and replays showed that it was clean as a while, making it a massive moment as Sydney were 199 for eight in the chase, in 18.2 overs.

Although the effort was hailed by many, some fans and experts questioned the legality of the catch and it has stirred up quite a debate. Hoping to put an end to the controversy, the ICC passed its verdict and stated that the 'batter was correctly declared out.' In ICC in its website said, "Law 19.5.2 states: "A fielder who is not in contact with the ground is considered to be grounded beyond the boundary if his/her final contact with the ground, before his/her first contact with the ball after it has been delivered by the bowler, was not entirely within the boundary.""

"It is important to note that as long as the fielder's first touch of the ball is inside the boundary line, they are allowed to finish the catch however they like, provided their feet are not grounded with the ball over the boundary.

"Neser’s initial contact with the ball, the timing of his jump and the eventual catch were all within the laws of the game, the batter was correctly declared out", the ICC further added.

