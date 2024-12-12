Menu Explore
ICC president Jay Shah meets Brisbane Olympics CEO, cricket gears up for return to Olympics

ANI |
Dec 12, 2024 03:18 PM IST

In a significant development for the global cricketing community, cricket is set to make its return to the Olympic Games in the 2028 Los Angeles edition. This marks the sport's re-entry into the Olympics after a hiatus of 128 years. Cricket last featured in the 1900 Paris Olympics, where Great Britain won the gold medal by defeating France in the final. Jay Shah, Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), recently posted a video on X , "Very exciting time ahead for cricket's involvement in the Olympics movement - a meeting with the @Brisbane_2032 organizing committee in Brisbane, Australia today."

"Very exciting time ahead for cricket's involvement in the Olympics movement - a meeting with the @Brisbane_2032 organizing committee in Brisbane, Australia today," Jay Shah posted on X.

https://x.com/JayShah/status/1867124369828536719

This post highlights the ongoing efforts to integrate cricket into the Olympic movement and the enthusiasm surrounding its return.

The decision to include cricket in the 2028 Olympics was made during the 141st International Olympic Committee session held in Mumbai in October of last year. The format for the competition will be T20, a fast-paced and popular version of the game that is expected to attract a global audience.

Cricket's reintroduction to the Olympics follows its successful return to the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year, where it was included for the first time since 2014. The Asian Games featured a multi-nation T20 tournament for both men's and women's teams. India dominated the event, securing gold medals in both categories. In the men's tournament, Afghanistan and Bangladesh took home silver and bronze medals respectively, while in the women's tournament, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh won silver and bronze.

The inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics is a significant milestone for the sport, providing a global platform to showcase its excitement and broad appeal. The anticipation and preparations are set to bring new enthusiasm and opportunities for cricket's growth on the international stage.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.
