ICC rankings: Ashwin remains firm in pole position, top ranked Williamson leads Smith by one point

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin remained firm on the pole position in the latest ICC Test rankings among bowlers, while Kane Williamson replaced former England captain as the ranked one batter. Meanwhile, Team India, who endured a crushing 203-run humiliation against Australia in the World Test Championship final last month stood firm at the top position.

File photo of R Ashwin(Getty)

Ashwin has 860 points under his name and is followed by Australia skipper Pat Cummins, who is currently engaged with The Ashes. Cummins saw a jump in his rankings as he climbed two spots to remain below Ashwin with 826 points.

Another Indian, who held on to the top position is Ravindra Jadeja, as he leads the all-rounders' list with 434 points. Ashwin is placed second but Axar Patel dropped to fifth among the all-rounders.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from his car accident last year, is the top-ranked Indian batter at number 10. Captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are placed 12th and 14th spots respectively.

If we shift our focus to limited-over formats, Shubman Gill is ranked fifth in ODI rankings, and Kohli and Rohit also feature in the top 10. Kohli is placed 8th, while Rohit is at 10.

Mohammed Siraj is the lone Indian bowler in the top 10 as he occupies the number two spot.

If we focus on other stars, Root dropped to fifth place, while Steve Smith has jumped to the second number among Test batters.

Meanwhile, this is the sixth instance when Williamson has topped the batting charts in the longer format. He had first sealed the position in November 2015 and his last stint at the top was in August 2021.

Smith, on the other hand, was last at the top in June 2021, when he had replaced Williamson for a couple of weeks, who then toppled the former Aussie skipper to reclaim the position.

If we look at the current rankings Smith is just one point behind Williamson, who has 883 rating points under his name. Marnus Labuschagne, who's bat has so far remained quiet in the ongoing Ashes is placed third and is not very far. He has 873 points and is separated from powerful hitter Travis Head by just one point.

