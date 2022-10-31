ICC reacts to 'gross invasion' of Virat Kohli's privacy in Perth after shocking hotel room video gets leaked

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has vowed to ensure that an incident involving breach of former India captain Virat Kohli's privacy in a Perth hotel remains a one-off. Kohli had shared a video on his Instagram handle with a statement in which he slammed those who he said had originally taken the video. The Indian team were in Perth for their Group 2 match of the Super 12 stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup against South Africa on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An ICC spokesperson said that cricket's international governing body is “incredibly disappointed” by the incident. “The ICC is incredibly disappointed by the gross invasion of privacy suffered by a member of the Indian traveling party at the Crown Perth, during their team’s pre-event preparation ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022,” said the spokesperson. “We continue to work with event hotels and security providers to ensure that this remains an isolated incident and player privacy is fully respected at all times.”

ALSO READ | 'KL Rahul terribly out of form. Hasn't done anything': India legend lists 'problems' for Rohit and Co. at T20 World Cup

The Indian team reportedly did not raise the issue with the ICC or Cricket Australia but they brought it up with the hotel, which said that it has sacked the individuals responsible for the incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We unreservedly apologise to the guest involved and will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure this remains an isolated incident," the hotel management said in a statement. "Crown has taken immediate steps to rectify the issue. The individuals involved have been stood down and removed from the Crown account, and the original video was swiftly removed from the social media platform.

"Crown is conducting an investigation with the third-party contractor and will take any further steps necessary to ensure an incident of this nature does not happen again. We are also cooperating with the Indian Cricket team and the International Cricket Council to convey our apologies and will continue to work with them as we progress the investigation."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON