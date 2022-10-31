Hotel Crown Perth issues official statement following breach of Virat Kohli's privacy, sacks employee who recorded video

Crown Perth, the hotel in which the Indian cricket team was putting up and whose officials breached Virat Kohli's privacy by recording a video footage of his room, has released an official statement on the matter, informing that the individuals responsible for the act have been fired. The hotel issued an apology for accessing Kohli's room without his permission and promised to ensure that such an incident will never occur again.

"We are aware of an incident involving a contractor and the privacy of a guest at Crown Perth. The safety and privacy of our guests is our number one priority, and we are incredibly disappointed this incident has occurred. We unreservedly apologise to the guest involved and will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure this remains an isolated incident," the hotel stated in a release.

"We have zero tolerance for this behaviour, and it falls well below the standards we set for our team members and contractors. Crown has taken immediate steps to rectify the issue. The individuals involved have been stood down and removed from the Crown account, and the original video was swiftly removed from the social media platform. Crown is conducting an investigation with the third-party contractor and will take any further steps necessary to ensure an incident of this nature does not happen again. We are also cooperating with the Indian Cricket team and the International Cricket Council to convey our apologies and will continue to work with them as we progress the investigation."

On Monday, a day after India lost to South Africa by five wickets in the T20 World Cup, Kohli rocked the internet when on his Instagram handle, the former India captain shared a leaked footage of his room, a video which was recorded without his consent. The video minutely captured Kohli's belongings – from his suitcase laying open to his diet supplements to his stunning collection of footwear perfectly lined up – and also partially recorded the employees who were present. The one recording the video also opened up Kohli's closet. The video clearly angered Kohli, and expectedly so, who then penned a note on how such a behaviour is completely unacceptable.

"I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I've always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it's made me feel very paranoid about my privacy," Kohli wrote in a scathing caption.

"If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I'm NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people's privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment."

The Indian team has taken off from the hotel in Perth and reached Adelaide – a post of which was shared by Kohli – the venue for their next T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

