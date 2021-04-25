ICC shares fascinating video of Sachin Tendulkar squaring off against Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer - WATCH

Fantasy battles are ones that everyone wants to have a slice of. The great Sachin Tendulkar squared off against some of the best bowlers of his generations – Wasim Akram, Shane Warne, Chaminda Vaas, James Anderson, Allan Donald and many more. However, what would it have been like if Tendulkar was to square off against some of the promising fast bowlers of today's generation? Well, the ICC has the answer to that question.

On the occasion of Tendulkar's 48th birthday, the International Cricket Council posted an amazing video of Tendulkar batting against the best fast bowlers the world of cricket has to offer today, thanks to a brilliant piece of editing. In the video clip, Tendulkar could be seen playing some of his trademark cricket shots – the straight drive, the backfoot punch, the cover drive, the pull shot, the spanking square cut and more.

Tendulkar plays a straight drive off Rabada, a cracking pull off Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali, an aerial cut shot off Australia quick Cummins, a crisp cover drive off England speedster Archer, and a lovely punch off the backfoot of Bangladesh left-arm quick Mustafizur Rahman. The video has been shared on ICC's Twitter handle.

"We've all seen those trademark @sachin_rt shots – but we've not seen them like this. Presenting Sachin Tendulkar, taking on Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer, Pat Cummins et al," the post tweeted. The video has been retweeted almost 2500 times.

Tendulkar, who ended a 25-year-long career in November of 2013, remains the highest run-scorer in international cricket. He is the leading run-getter in Tests and ODI with 15921 and 18426 runs respectively. With 49 and 51 centuries in ODIs and Tests, Tendulkar is the only man in history to register 100 international centuries. Most recently, Tendulkar was in action for Road Safety World Series where he led India Legends to a title win.