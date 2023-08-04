Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ICC punishes India and West Indies for slow over-rates in 1st T20I

ICC punishes India and West Indies for slow over-rates in 1st T20I

ByHT Sports Desk
Aug 04, 2023 04:26 PM IST

The ICC announced that it has fined both India and the West Indies after captains Hardik Pandya and Rovman Powell admitted to the offence.

India and West Indies have received fines from the International Cricket Council (ICC) for maintaining a slow over-rate during the first T20I between the two sides played in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday. Hosts West Indies took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series by winning the game by four wickets.

The international governing body stated that a further hearing was not necessary as Pandya and Powell pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the proposed sanctions(AP)

The ICC said that while India were guilty of falling one over short of the minimum over rate, West Indies were two behind. "India was fined five per cent of their match fee for falling one over short of the minimum over rate, while West Indies have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee for falling two overs short of the minimum over rate," it said in its statement.

"Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Hardik Pandya and Rovman Powell’s sides were ruled to be one and two overs short respectively of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration."

Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel relates to minimum over-rate offences. The ICC said that the players are "fined five per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, subject to a cap of 50 per cent of the match fee."

The international governing body stated that a further hearing was not necessary as Pandya and Powell pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the proposed sanctions. "On-field umpires Gregory Brathwaite and Patrick Gustard, third umpire Nigel Duguid and fourth umpire Leslie Reifer leveled the charges," it said.

More to come…

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with World Cup 2023 and World Cup Schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
india vs west indies hardik pandya rovman powell
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP