India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Cricket Score: Nicholas Pooran propels WI in powerplay

India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Cricket Score: Brandon King has got the West Indies to a rather flying start almost single-handedly after the hosts won the toss and chose to bat first. Yuzvendra Chahal got the breakthrough for India with the scalp of the struggling Kyle Mayers. Chahal then dismissed King in the same over but Nicholas Pooran came out swinging and propelled West Indies to a score of 54/2 at the end of the powerplay. India have given T20I debuts to Tilak Varma and Mukesh Kumar. While Varma is making his international debut, Mukesh had made his Test and ODI debuts earlier on this tour. India begin as overwhelming favourites against the West Indies in the five-match rubber that starts in Tarouba on Thursday.

India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Cricket Score(AFP)