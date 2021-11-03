ICC T20I rankings: Babar Azam topples Dawid Malan to become top-ranked batter, Hasaranga leads chart among bowlers

After a stellar show at the ongoing T20 World Cup, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was rewarded for his efforts and now stands as the number one ranked batter in the ICC Men's T20I rankings.

Babar, who has smashed three half-centuries in the four matches that Pakistan have played so far, dethroned England's Dawid Malan to grab the top honours.

Batting at an average of 66, the Pakistan skipper has so far accumulated 198 runs from four outings and is the second highest-run getter from his team. He also holds the top spot in the 50-over format.

Babar now has a total of 834 rating points, which is 36 more than the second-placed Malan.

Meanwhile, England's in-form batter Jos Buttler and Jason Roy also saw a rise in their rankings. The wicketkeeper-batter, who scored his maiden T20I ton against Sri Lanka on Monday, is now placed at the ninth position. Roy, on the other hand, jumped to the 14th spo.

Among the bowlers, Sri Lanka leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has gained career-best rankings as he now sits at the top spot after two successive three-wicket hauls against South Africa and England. He toppled South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi to grab the honours.

The top four bowlers in the rankings are all wrist spinners, with England's Adil Rashid overtaking Afghanistan's Rashid Khan to take third place with a career-best 730 rating points. A fast bowler who has made rapid rise is South Africa's Anrich Nortje, who has gained 18 slots to reach the seventh position.

At the top of the all-rounders' table, Mohammad Nabi has caught up with Shakib Al Hasan on 271 rating points. Hasaranga is fourth on this list.

-with ANI inputs