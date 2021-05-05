ICC Test Rankings: India captain Virat Kohli retains fifth place in batsmen rankings

India captain Virat Kohli has retained his fifth spot in the latest ICC Test rankings for batsmen.

In the updated rankings that were released on Wednesday, Kane Williamson, New Zealand captain, continues to remain at the top of the rankings.

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne on Wednesday closed in on a top-10 spot after a successful second Test against Bangladesh in Kandy which his side won by 209 runs to clinch the two-match series 1-0. He registered two scores of 118 and 66, respectively, in the second Test, moving up four slots to the 11th position.

Niroshan Dickwella (up to four places to 31st), Oshada Fernando (up to 10 places to 58th) and Lahiru Thirimanne (up to 13 places to 60th) are the other Sri Lanka batsmen to advance while left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama's player of the match haul of 11 for 178, the best figures by a Sri Lankan on Test debut, sees him enter the rankings in 48th position.

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal's knocks of 92 and 24 have helped him gain three places to reach 27th position while Mushfiqur Rahim and captain Mominul Haque have inched up a slot each to reach 21st and 30th positions, respectively, in the latest rankings.

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali's haul of nine for 89 in the first Test against Zimbabwe in Harare not only won him the player of the match award for starring in the innings victory but also enabled him to gain 15 slots and reach a career-best 20th position among bowlers.

Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi (up to wo places to 31st) and left-arm spinner Nauman Ali (up to 12 places to 54th) have also advanced in the list for bowlers while left-handed batsman Fawad Alam continues his fine run, moving up 31 places to a career-best 47th position after scoring 140, his fourth century in 10 Test matches. Abid Ali is up six places to 78th position.

