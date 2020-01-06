e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 06, 2020
Home / Cricket / ICC to discuss four-day Test proposal in March despite growing criticism

ICC to discuss four-day Test proposal in March despite growing criticism

Former India captain Anil Kumble, who heads the cricket committee of the sport’s governing body, said the proposal will be discussed in the next round of the ICC meetings, to held in Dubai from March 27-31.

cricket Updated: Jan 06, 2020 14:38 IST
PTI
PTI
Indore
Anil Kumble heads the cricket committee of the sport’s governing body
Anil Kumble heads the cricket committee of the sport’s governing body(Getty Images)
         

The ICC’s cricket committee is set to discuss the four-day Test proposal in March despite growing criticism from the world’s leading players including India skipper Virat Kohli. Former India captain Anil Kumble, who heads the cricket committee of the sport’s governing body, said the proposal will be discussed in the next round of the ICC meetings, to held in Dubai from March 27-31.

“Since I am part of the committee, I can’t tell what I am thinking about it (proposal) at the moment. We will discuss it in the meeting and let you know,” Kumble told PTI, adding that he is fine with past and current cricketers have expressed their views about four-day Tests.

ALSO READ: ‘Sourav Ganguly won’t let Test cricket die’: Akhtar slams 4-day Test proposal

The likes of Andrew Strauss, Rahul Dravid, Mahela Jayawardene and Shaun Pollock are also on the cricket committee.

The proposal, which has been floated for the 2023-2031 cycle, has not gone down well with the greats of the game including Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting.

However, member boards from England and Australia are open to the idea while BCCI boss Sourav Ganguly has said that “it is too early” to talk about it.

Ahead of the three-match T20 series opener against Sri Lanka in Guwahati last week, Kohli made his stance very clear on the subject.

“According to me, it should not be altered. As I said, the day-night is another step towards commercialising Test cricket and you know, creating excitement around it, but it can’t be tinkered with too much,” he had said.

“Then you are purely only talking about getting numbers, entertainment and you know. I think the intent will not be right then because then you will speak of three-day Tests. I mean where do you end. Then you will speak of Test cricket disappearing. So I don’t endorse that at all.” Leading Australia spinner Nathan Lyon has termed the idea “ridiculous”.

More recently, Australian great Ponting expressed his disapproval of four-day Tests.

“I understand there is a commercial side to it, saving money and things like that and how they would start on a Thursday to finish on Sunday.

“I’d like to hear the other reasons behind it. I don’t understand it enough and I’m very much a traditionalist, so if something’s not really badly broken then why do we need to fix it or change it?” Ponting was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Among former players who want to see four-day Tests are Shane Warne, Mark Taylor and Michael Vaughan.

The ICC wants to try out four-day Tests primarily to free up space in the crowded calendar and use that time for the commercially lucrative shorter formats.

It is not a new phenomenon. England and Ireland played a four-day Test last year. South Africa and Zimbabwe too played one in 2017.

tags
top news
‘Reminds me of 26/11 terror attack’: Uddhav Thackeray after masked goons attack JNU
‘Reminds me of 26/11 terror attack’: Uddhav Thackeray after masked goons attack JNU
EC to announce dates for Delhi assembly elections shortly
EC to announce dates for Delhi assembly elections shortly
‘Risky home dept not with capable leaders’: Saamana critiques Pawar’s experiment
‘Risky home dept not with capable leaders’: Saamana critiques Pawar’s experiment
‘What am I doing wrong’: Warner fumes after AUS get 5-run penalty - Watch
‘What am I doing wrong’: Warner fumes after AUS get 5-run penalty - Watch
Tata Nano ends 2019 with zero production, sales of just one unit
Tata Nano ends 2019 with zero production, sales of just one unit
itel’s new phone offers HD display, Google Lens: Check specs, features
itel’s new phone offers HD display, Google Lens: Check specs, features
Actors who showed up at citizenship talk outreach dinner hosted by govt
Actors who showed up at citizenship talk outreach dinner hosted by govt
Watch l Uneasy calm in JNU a day after violence: All the top developments
Watch l Uneasy calm in JNU a day after violence: All the top developments
trending topics
JNU violenceJNU AttackJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeAligarh Muslim UniversityGolden Globes 2020 LIVEKushal PunjabiSara Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news