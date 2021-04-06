ICC Women ODI Rankings: Shikha Pandey enters top 10 bowlers’ list; Mandhana, Mithali retain respective spots

Indian pacer Shikha Pandey broke into the top ten bowlers in the latest ICC ODI rankings released on Tuesday. She is placed at the 10th position with 610 rating points, 2 points below Indian spinner Poonam Yadav. Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami also retained her fifth place.

Among the women batters, India women's ODI skipper Mithali Raj and swashbuckling batter Smriti Mandhana retained their seventh and eighth spots respectively.

Australian women cricketers – Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry – have made massive gains in the latest player rankings. Healy’s blazing 65 against New Zealand helped the Aussies register a record victory in the first ODI in Auckland. Her scintillating innings advanced her to a career-best third rank with 753 points.

ALSO READ | 'He was street-smart in making bully of Fakhar Zaman': Kaneria on the run-out

Her compatriot Perry played an unbeaten 56-run innings in the same match and moved back above the 700-point barrier. The All-rounder is placed ninth with 701 rating points.

Ashleigh Gardner’s unbeaten 53 from just 41 balls also took her into the world’s top 30 ICC ODI Women’s batter’s rankings for the first time. In the bowler’s category for ODI, Megan Schutt’s 4-32 enabled her to move above Marizanne Kapp into second place. Tasmanian, Nicola Carey who took 3-34 move to a career-best 37th place in the ODI Women’s bowler rankings.

From New Zealand, Lauren Down’s previous highest ODI score was just 15, but her innings of 90 for New Zealand lifted her up 55 places to rank 62.

Last week, India opening batter Shafali Verma's blistering 30-ball 60 in the final match of the home series against South Africa helped her garner 26 rating points and consolidate her position at the top of the ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore - Team profile and full squad

Shafali, who had regained the top position among batters last week, is now on 776 rating points and enjoys a 35-point lead over Australia's Beth Mooney. Her opening partner Smriti Mandhana, with whom she was associated in a decisive 96-run stand, has gained one spot and is sixth after her unbeaten 48 off 28 deliveries.

(With Agency Inputs)