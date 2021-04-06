'I believe Quinton de Kock was too smart': Kaneria says no ICC rules were broken during Fakhar Zaman run-out

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has shared his thoughts on the controversial Fakhar Zaman-Quinton de Kock run-out during the second ODI between South Africa and Pakistan at the Wanderers, Johannesburg, on Sunday. Zaman, who played one of the best knocks of his life and scored 193 while chasing, was dismissed in a bizarre fashion.

This prompted a raging social media debate, with many former players and fans calling for the incident to deemed as a 'fake run-out' and believed de Kock violated the 'spirit of cricket'.

Kaneria, while speaking on his YouTube channel, weighed in on the incident. He first read out the three MCC laws to the viewers and then gave his verdict on the alleged 'fake run-out' incident. He remarked that while the Proteas wicketkeeper did not break any rules, he was "street-smart in making bully of Fakhar Zaman."

ICC clears Quinton De Kock on debacle run out with Fakhar in second ODI Quinton was smart and Bullied Fakhar if you watch my video I have explained clearly click it https://t.co/bYhNHH6SQq — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) April 5, 2021

"Quinton Kock ran up to the stumps and gestured the bowler Lungi Ngidi, who was standing at the other end, to catch the ball. Zaman turned back to see whether Haris Rauf was going to make it safely. In the entire process, he got bullied and he got out, and also failed to make his 200," said Kaneria.

Explaining his stance further, he said: " Basically, in this incident, no ICC rules were broken. I believe this what a street-smart cricketer does. We have seen it in the past when players have bullied the other players to get them out. I believe Quinton de Kock was too smart in making bully of Fakhar Zaman and enjoyed getting him run-out."

ALSO READ| Fakhar Zaman's controversial run out for 193 involving de Kock in 2nd ODI sparks 'spirit of cricket' debate on Twitter

The moment arrived on the first ball of the last over when Zaman, batting on 192, thumped the ball to long-off. Aiden Markram, who was stationed there, saw the batsmen going for a second run after a slight stutter and decided to have a go at Zaman's end.

Quinton de Kock appeared to suggest that the ball was going towards the non-striker end which prompted Zaman to slow down. By the time he realized the ball is coming his way, he was too late as Aiden's throw hit the stumps directly, bringing his innings to an end.

After the match, batsman Zaman said the fault was his and not de Kock. "The fault was mine as I was too busy looking out for Haris Rauf at the other end as I felt he'd started off a little late from his crease, so I thought he was in trouble. The rest is up to the match referee, but I don't think it's Quinton's fault," ESPNcricinfo quoted Zaman as saying.

ALSO READ| 'The fault was mine, not Quinton de Kock's': Fakhar Zaman reacts on his controversial run-out for 193

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC)- the custodian of cricket laws- on Monday morning weighed in on the incident through multiple tweets.

The first tweet stated MCC's Law 41.5.1 while the second gave MCC's stance on the incident.

"The Law is clear, with the offence being an ATTEMPT to deceive, rather than the batsman actually being deceived.

It’s up to the umpires to decide if there was such an attempt. If so, then it's Not out, 5 Penalty runs + the 2 they ran, and batsmen choose who faces next ball," MCC said in the Tweet.