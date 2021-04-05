Fakhar Zaman's controversial run out for 193 involving de Kock in 2nd ODI sparks 'spirit of cricket' debate on Twitter

Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman, who played one of the best innings in his career, fell to a controversial run-out involving South Africa's opposition wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock in the 2nd ODI on Sunday. Zaman's score at the time was 193, and the 'spirit of cricket' has been summoned in form of a Twitter debate once again after the incident.

The moment arrived on the first ball of the last over when Zaman, batting on 192, thumped the ball to long-off. Aiden Markram, who was stationed there, saw the batsmen going for a second run after a slight stutter and decided to have a go at Zaman's end.

Quinton de Kock appeared to suggest that the ball was going towards the non-striker end which prompted Zaman to slow down. By the time he realised the ball is coming his way, he was too late as Aiden's throw hit the stumps directly, bringing his innings to an end.

Qdk fooling Fakhar Zaman for his run-out.

A brilliant innings of 193, nonetheless#Fakharzaman #SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/yYUSF2vAv0 — Meet (@raut_meeet) April 4, 2021





Pakistan eventually fell short of their target of 342 and lost the match by 17 runs. The incident caused a huge Twitter debate, with most netizens calling for MCC's Law 41.5.1 to be invoked. The law read: "it is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball."

Here's how the world of Twitter reacted:





What a master inning by @FakharZamanLive. Treat to watch. Single handedly brought the game here.

Sad end to the inning. Deserved a 200.

Was the spirit of the game compromised by South Africa & @QuinnyDeKock69 in that run out??



Full review: https://t.co/bi2f2Qgxij#PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/7Uvt8Ovhpn — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 4, 2021

Fakhar Zaman Run Out!!



A clear case of fake fielding. QdK pointed at bowling end as if the throw is at that end.

#SAvPAK#fakharzaman pic.twitter.com/AJwgBq0jwC — Muhammad Ali (@Muhammad_Ali_84) April 5, 2021

Quinton de Kock was cheeky with that Fakhar Zaman run out. But it is interesting that the umps didn't see it as a fake fielding. It will be an interesting debate. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) April 4, 2021

Quinton de Kock was just being loyal to his #IPL captain Rohit Sharma😉



Fakhar Zaman run out on 193!#SAvPAK #QuintondeKock#MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/yWjxaZAVz4 — 🇮🇳Abhinav Chauhan (@iamabhi_0310) April 5, 2021

Fakhar Zaman was run out with a direct hit... that is all. Move on! #SAvsPAK — jasonlowrie (@jasonlowrie) April 5, 2021

They : Breakup hurts the most.

Me : Fakhar Zaman ko run out hoty dekha hai? — عاقب (@aqibj2525) April 5, 2021

Fakhar Zaman has played what has to be one of the greatest innings of all times. 18 fours and 10 sixes and then was tricked into getting run out by QdK using a lowly ploy to distract him—the only way SA could get rid of him. 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 — Syed Talat Hussain (@TalatHussain12) April 4, 2021

That Fakhar Zaman run out. Pakistan in a nutshell. — Aisha Ahmad (@aishaismad) April 4, 2021

After the match, batsman Zaman said the fault was his and not de Kock. "The fault was mine as I was too busy looking out for Haris Rauf at the other end as I felt he'd started off a little late from his crease, so I thought he was in trouble. The rest is up to the match referee, but I don't think it's Quinton's fault," ESPNcricinfo quoted Zaman as saying.

MCC on Monday morning weighed in on the incident through two tweets.

The first tweet stated MCC's Law 41.5.1 while the second gave MCC's stance on the incident.

"The Law is clear, with the offence being an ATTEMPT to deceive, rather than the batsman actually being deceived.

It’s up to the umpires to decide if there was such an attempt. If so, then it's Not out, 5 Penalty runs + the 2 they ran, and batsmen choose who faces next ball," MCC said in the Tweet.