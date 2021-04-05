'The fault was mine, not Quinton de Kock's': Fakhar Zaman reacts on his controversial run-out for 193

Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman has responded to his controversial run-out involving Quinton de Kock during the 2nd ODI against South Africa that ended his stay in the middle for 193. The moment took place in the first ball of the final over when a direct hit from Aiden Markram from long-off caught him short of his crease.

The runout led to a huge debate on social media as wicketkeeper de Kock appeared to gesture that the throw was going towards the non-striker's end, which prompted Zaman to slow down during his run-up.

Quinton de Kock was just being loyal to his #IPL captain Rohit Sharma😉



Fakhar Zaman run out on 193!#SAvPAK #QuintondeKock#MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/yWjxaZAVz4 — 🇮🇳Abhinav Chauhan (@iamabhi_0310) April 5, 2021





As per MCC's Law 41.5.1, "it is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball."

But after Pakistan fell short by 17 of the target and lost the match, Zaman said that the run out was his fault.

Was this run out by @QuinnyDeKock69 against the spirit of the game?

I'd leave it for you guys to decide. 🤐#PAKvSA — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 4, 2021





"The fault was mine as I was too busy looking out for Haris Rauf at the other end as I felt he'd started off a little late from his crease, so I thought he was in trouble. The rest is up to the match referee, but I don't think it's Quinton's fault," ESPNcricinfo quoted Zaman as saying.

The MCC further gave a detailed explanation of the rules regarding the same in a series of tweets.

The Law is clear, with the offence being an ATTEMPT to deceive, rather than the batsman actually being deceived.



It’s up to the umpires to decide if there was such an attempt. If so, then it's Not out, 5 Penalty runs + the 2 they ran, and batsmen choose who faces next ball. — Marylebone Cricket Club (@MCCOfficial) April 4, 2021





South Africa batsman Temba Bavuma also came out to de Kock's defense and said the keeper did not break any rules. "It was quite clever from Quinny. Maybe some people might criticise it for maybe not being in the spirit of the game. But it was an important wicket for us. Zaman was getting close to our target. Yeah, it was clever from Quinny," ESPNcricinfo quoted Bavuma as saying.

"You've always got to look for ways especially when things are not going your way, got to find ways to turn the momentum around. Quinny did that - I don't think he broke the rules in any kind of way. It was a clever piece of cricket," he added.

With this win, South Africa has levelled the three-match series at 1-1 with the decider slated to be played on Wednesday.