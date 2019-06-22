ICC World Cup 2019: Former chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar identifies side which can trouble Virat Kohli and team

India have vindicated their pre-tournament favourites tag as they have been ruthless and dominant in the campaign so far. Kohli’s side has ticked several boxes along the way and are looking well-poised to make it to the semi-finals.

However, former chairman of selectors, Dilip Vengsarkar believes that this Indian side should be careful against England, as the hosts are the only side which can cause headaches to Virat Kohli and company.

“England are a strong side – Batting, bowling and then the fielding….the fielding is also outstanding. If at all India end up stuttering, it might be against England,” Vengsarkar was as quoted by CricTracker.

India’s campaign has been flawless so far and they have been unbeaten in the tournament. They registered a crushing win against Pakistan and have already beaten South Africa and Australia.

Despite the wins, India’s campaign has been ravaged with injuries. Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out with a thumb injury. Also, seam bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar suffered a hamstring injury against Pakistan, which has ruled him out for the next couple of matches. Mohammed Shami replaced Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the side for the match against Afghanistan, while Vijay Shankar kept his place at the number 4 position.

