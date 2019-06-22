India vs Afghanistan live cricket score, World Cup 2019, IND vs AFG latest updates at Rose Bowl Southampton

India vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2019: India’s star-studded line-up could well break a few batting records when they face the tournament’s favourite whipping boys Afghanistan in what threatens to be another lopsided contest at the ICC World Cup, on Saturday at Rose Bowl, Southampton.

One of the title contenders, India’s match against Afghanistan could well be a glorified net session in which they would like to put up a resounding performance that not only eases their passage to the semi-final but also ensures a good net run-rate.

Afghanistan’s controversial campaign, marred by poor on and off-field decisions, has gone from bad to worse. And they now face the onerous task of squaring off against a galaxy of world class players, whose performance graph is on the upswing.

Follow India vs Afghanistan World Cup match live updates here:

12:01 hrs IST What happened last time India and Afghanistan have so far played only 2 ODIs. While India won the first one comfortably by 8 wickets back in 2014, their last match in the Asia Cup against Afghanistan ended up in a thrilling tie. Afghanistan scored 252/8 on the back of Mohammad Shahzad’s 124 and useful contributions from Mohammad Nabi (64) and Najibullah Zadran (20). In response, India also managed the same total (252 all out), despite the KL Rahul and Ambati Rayudu putting on 110 runs for the opening stand.The wickets were shared around with Aftab Alam (2/53), Mohammad Nabi (2/40) and Rashid Khan (2/41) all chipping in.





11:48 hrs IST Afghanistan desperate for a win Afghanistan are staring down the barrel. They are the only side yet to get off the mark in World Cup 2019 points table. Having already lost 5 of their matches, there is no realistic of them making to the semis but Gulbadin Naib’s men will look to end the tournament on a high. And there cannot be a bigger moment than upsetting favourites India.



