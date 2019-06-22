India vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli and Co on the verge of joining elite of the elite list

Team India will join an elite group of teams if they go on to beat minnows Afghanistan in their ICC World Cup 2019 group stage match at Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

If Virat Kohli and his troops get the better of their Asian rivals, they will become only the third team in the history of the sport to win 50 World Cup matches. Five-time champions Australia lead the way with 67 victories while New Zealand have won 52 matches thus far.

Also Read: Click here to follow India vs Afghanistan LIVE updates

India are currently at 49 wins and if they come out victorious in this David vs Goliath clash, they will join the two Trans-Tasman rivals in this elite list.

Teams to have won 50 or more matches in World Cup –

Australia – M: 90, W: 67, L: 21, T: 1, NR: 1, W%: 75.8

New Zealand - M: 83, W: 52, L: 30, T: 0, NR: 1, W%: 63.4

India - M: 78, W: 49, L: 27, T: 1, NR: 1, W%: 64.2

Australia are deservedly the table-toppers in this list as they have won the tournament on five occasions in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015. Their win percentage is also the highest in the history of the tournament.

Also Read: Why Kohli’s India is on right track to emulate Dhoni’s 2011 WC winning side

As for New Zealand, they haven’t won the tournament yet but stats point towards the fact that they have been one of the most consistent teams in the World Cup, despite making it into the final just once in 2015.

As for the ‘Men in Blue’, they won the tournament twice in 1983 and 2011 and those title victories have helped them enter the top three of this illustrious list.

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 14:38 IST