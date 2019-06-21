ICC World Cup 2019: ICC compares Soumya Sarkar to Cristiano Ronaldo, gets trolled on social media

Cristiano Ronaldo has influenced a lot of sportspersons when it comes to their celebrations and Bangladesh cricketer Soumya Sarkar joined the list during their ICC World Cup 2019 match against Australia on Thursday.

Sarkar took the important wicket of Aaron Finch in the 21st over of the Australia innings and decided to celebrate his feat in the signature Cristiano Ronaldo style.

The official Twitter handle of the International Cricket Council (ICC) compared Sarkar with Ronaldo and posted a collage of their pictures along with the caption - “Separated at birth?#CWC19 | #RiseOfTheTigers | #AUSvBAN”

However, the comparison did not go down well with Ronaldo fans as they were not impressed and a lot of them wanted the post to be deleted. The ICC handle was trolled a lot and here are some of the tweets -

Ronaldo Be Like W T F 😷😭 pic.twitter.com/UcdWBsgLEh — Dr Khushboo 🤭 (@khushikadri) June 20, 2019

Australia strengthened its Cricket World Cup semifinal credentials and punctured Bangladesh’s in a 48-run victory at Trent Bridge.

David Warner became the tournament’s leading run-scorer by hitting 166 in two century partnerships that underlined a 381-5 total, the second highest in World Cups for Australia.

Then Mitchell Starc grabbed sole leadership among the wicket-takers with his 14th and 15th as Bangladesh’s chase slowly unraveled and finished tamely on 333-8.

Mushfiqur Rahim finished a maiden World Cup century on 102 not out, but his team’s hopes faded halfway through its chase when Tamim Iqbal (62) was back in the pavilion with Shakib Al Hasan (41).

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 10:37 IST