ICC World Cup 2019: India’s practice session ahead of Australia match called off due to rain

Rain had also forced India to cancel their optional practise on the eve of the game against South Africa at the Hampshire Bowl.

cricket Updated: Jun 07, 2019 16:04 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
London
ICC World Cup 2019,India vs Australia World Cup 2019,India practice session
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v India - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 5, 2019 India's Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates with Virat Kohli and team mates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs(Action Images via Reuters)

The Indian team’s practise session Friday was called off due to rain, leaving the Virat Kohli-led side with only one day to train ahead of Sunday’s big-ticket World Cup showdown with Australia here.

India travelled to London from Southampton on Thursday, a day after beating South Africa by six wickets in their tournament opener.

Rain had also forced India to cancel their optional practise on the eve of the game against South Africa at the Hampshire Bowl.

The two-time winners face a formidable opponent in defending champions Australia, who are on a 10-match winning streak, which began in India only where they overcame a 0-2 deficit to win the five-match series 3-2.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 16:03 IST

