ICC World Cup 2019 Warm-ups: Full schedule, when, where and how to watch live coverage on TV and online

ICC World Cup 2019 is slated to begin in less than a week’s time. Hosts England will take on South Africa in the first match of the tournament on May 30 at The Oval. But before that, all 10 teams will play two warm-up games each to acclimatize with the conditions. The World Cup warm-ups start on Friday (May 24).

There are two matches on day 1 of the warm-up games. Pakistan will face Afghanistan at the County Ground in Bristol and Sri Lanka will take on South Africa at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. (Full coverage of ICC World Cup 2019)

Here is the complete schedule of ICC World Cup 2019 warm-up matches.

May 24: Pakistan vs Afghanistan - County Ground, Bristol

Sri Lanka vs South Africa - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

May 25: England vs Australia - The Rose Bowl, Southampton

India vs New Zealand - Kennington Oval, London

May 26: South Africa vs West Indies - County Ground, Bristol

Pakistan vs Bangladesh - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

May 27: England vs Afghanistan - Kennington Oval, London

Australia vs Sri Lanka - The Rose Bowl, Southampton

May 28: New Zealand vs West Indies - County Ground, Bristol

India vs Bangladesh - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Pakistan vs Afghanistan warm-up match

Where is the ICC World Cup 2019 Pakistan vs Afghanistan warm-up match taking place?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan World Cup warm-up match will take place at the County Ground in Bristol

At what time does the ICC World Cup 2019 Pakistan vs Afghanistan warm-up match begin?

ICC World Cup 2019 Pakistan vs Afghanistan warm-up match begins from 3 PM IST.

Where to watch live coverage of Pakistan vs Afghanistan World Cup warm-up match on TV?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan World Cup warm-up will be aired live on Star Sports 1+Star Sports 1HD+Star Sports 1 Hindi+Star Sports 1 HD Hindi+Star Sports 1 Tamil+Star Sports 1 Telugu+Star Sports 1 Kannada+Star Sports 1 Bangla.

How to watch online live streaming of Pakistan vs Afghanistan World Cup warm-up match?

The online live streaming of Pakistan vs Afghanistan World Cup warm-up game will be available on Hotstar.

Sri Lanka vs South Africa warm-up match

Where is the ICC World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka vs South Africa warm-up match taking place?

The Sri Lanka vs West Indies World Cup warm-up match will take place at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

At what time does the ICC World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka vs South Africa warm-up match begin?

The Sri Lanka vs West Indies World Cup warm-up match begins from 3 PM IST

Where to watch live coverage of Sri Lanka vs South Africa World Cup warm-up match on TV?

The Sri Lanka vs West Indies World Cup warm-up match will be aired live on Star Sports 2+Star Sports 2 HD

How and where to watch online live streaming of Sri Lanka vs South Africa World Cup warm-up match?

The online live streaming of Sri Lanka vs West Indies World Cup warm-up game will be available on Hotstar.

