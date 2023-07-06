Home / Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Live Score: Scotland in pole position to qualify, face Netherlands
ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Live Score: Scotland in pole position to qualify, face Netherlands

Jul 06, 2023 02:11 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Live Score: Follow live score and latest updates of Scotland vs Netherlands cricket match and scorecard.

Scotland vs Netherlands Live Score ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Aiming to book a berth in the ICC showpiece event, Scotland face Netherlands in their ICC World Cup Qualifier Super Sixes Stage fixture, at the Queens Sports Club in Harare, in Bulawayo. A win against Netherlands will be enough for Scotland to book their place in the World Cup. Even if they lose, they can still qualify due to their superior net run rate than that of Netherlands. If they lose, Scotland will need to ensure that they end up losing by not more than 30 runs or not let Netherlands chase their target with 36 balls to spare. A win against Scotland won't confirm Netherlands' qualification due to their inferior net run rate. To qualify, they will need to win by 30-plus runs or chase down the Scottish target with 36 balls to spare.

  • Jul 06, 2023 02:11 PM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: Scotland 105/3 in 23 overs

    Scotland have reached 105/3 in 23 overs, with McMullen (54*) and Berrington (7*) currently batting vs Netherlands.

  • Jul 06, 2023 02:00 PM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: McMullen nears half-century!

    McMullen (42*) is nearing his half-century, and is batting with Berrington (6*). Scotland have reached 92/3 in 21 overs vs Netherlands.

  • Jul 06, 2023 12:51 PM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: Scotland 11/1 in 4 overs

    Scotland have reached 11/1 in 4 overs, with McBride (5*) and McMullen (6*) currently batting against Netherlands.

  • Jul 06, 2023 12:17 PM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: Toss and playing XIs

    Netherlnds won the toss and opted to bowl vs Scotland.

    Playing XIs-

    Scotland: Christopher McBride, Matthew Cross(w), Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Richie Berrington(c), Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole

    Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Teja Nidamanuru, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd

  • Jul 06, 2023 12:01 PM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: Hello and good morning everyone!

    Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's ICC World Cup qualifier between Scotland and Netherlands!

