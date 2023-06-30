ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Highlights: Sri Lanka survive Netherlands scare, Ireland beat USA by six wickets

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands and Ireland vs USA Highlights ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Sri Lanka kept their winning streak alive in the tournament after they survived a scare from Netherlands to script a 21-run win in the Super Six tie at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Friday. Disciplined bowling from the Dutch saw Sri Lanka score 213 runs riding on the efforts from Dhananjaya de Silva, who scored 93 off 111. Maheesh Theekshana and Hasaranga then combined to pick five wickets between themselves as the spin pair ran through the middle and lower order to fold Netherlands for just 192 runs. On the other hand, Ireland defeated USA by six wickets in today's playoff fixture.

ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Sri Lanka vs Netherlands and Ireland vs USA Latest Updates(AFP)