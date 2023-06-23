ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Group B toppers Oman face Sri Lanka, Scotland take on UAE
Sri Lanka vs Oman and Scotland vs UAE Live Score ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Sri Lanka take on Oman in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier, at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Friday. Meanwhile, Scotland face UAE in their Qualifier, at the Bulawayo Athletic Club Sports Grounds. Oman are currently on top of Group B with four points from two matches. Meanwhile, their upcoming opponents Sri Lanka are second with two points from one game. Scotland are third with two points in one match, Ireland and UAE are fourth and fifth respectively, having lost both their matches.
Follow all the updates here:
- Fri, 23 Jun 2023 12:34 PM
ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Scotland vs UAE toss and playing XIs
UAE won the toss and opted to field. Here are the playing XIs-
SCO: Christopher McBride, Matthew Cross(w), Brandon McMullen, Jack Jarvis, Richie Berrington(c), Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole
UAE: Muhammad Waseem(c), Rohan Mustafa, Vriitya Aravind(w), Aryansh Sharma, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique
- Fri, 23 Jun 2023 12:30 PM
ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Sri Lanka vs Oman Toss and playing XIs
Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field vs Oman. Here are their playing XIs:
SL: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara
OMA: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi(w), Bilal Khan, Jay Odedra, Fayyaz Butt
- Fri, 23 Jun 2023 12:27 PM
ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Hello and good afternoon everyone!
Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our coverage of today's ICC World Cup Qualifiers as Sri Lanka take on Oman and Scotland face UAE. Stay tuned folks!