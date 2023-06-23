ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Group B toppers Oman face Sri Lanka, Scotland take on UAE

Sri Lanka vs Oman and Scotland vs UAE Live Score ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Sri Lanka take on Oman in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier, at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Friday. Meanwhile, Scotland face UAE in their Qualifier, at the Bulawayo Athletic Club Sports Grounds. Oman are currently on top of Group B with four points from two matches. Meanwhile, their upcoming opponents Sri Lanka are second with two points from one game. Scotland are third with two points in one match, Ireland and UAE are fourth and fifth respectively, having lost both their matches.

Sri Lanka vs Oman and Scotland vs UAE Live Score ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Latest Updates(AFP)