ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: WI vs NEP and NED vs USA Live Updates

ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: West Indies made a winning start to the qualifiers earlier this week when they beat the United States by 39 runs, and will aim to keep the momentum when they take on Nepal in their second game of the qualifier. Nepal faced a crushing loss against hosts Zimbabwe, and their chances of sealing a super six spot may take a hit with another loss. Nepal, did, however, defeat USA following their loss to Zimbabwe but the hosts have won both of their matches so far. In another match, Netherlands will be aiming for a first win in the tournament when they meet the USA, who lost both of their games so far. Another loss would mean USA would be all but knocked out of the qualifiers.

ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Live Updates from CWC Qualifiers(ICC)