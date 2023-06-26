Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: West Indies aim to bounce back vs Netherlands, Table topper Zimbabwe face USA

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 26, 2023 12:59 PM IST

  • ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Follow here the live score and latest updates of West Indies vs Netherlands and Zimbabwe vs USA cricket matches.

West Indies face Netherlands in their ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier, at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare. The Dutch won the toss and opted to bowl against West Indies. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe face USA in their Qualifier, at the Harare Sports Club. USA won the toss and opted to bowl. In Group A, Zimbabwe are on top of the table with six points, followed by Netherlands (4) in second, and West Indies in third with four points. Netherlands are fourth with two points and winless USA are bottom.

ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: West Indies vs Netherlands and Zimbabwe vs USA Latest Updates(AP)

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 26 Jun 2023 12:57 PM

    ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Live Score: Zimbabwe 16/0 in 6.4 overs

    Zimbabwe are at 16/0 in 6.4 overs vs USA. Gumble (7*) and Kaia (9*) are currently batting for them.

  • Mon, 26 Jun 2023 12:56 PM

    ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Live Score: West Indies 28/0 in 5.5 overs

    West Indies have reached 28/0 in 5.5 overs vs Netherlands, with Charles (13*) and King (14*) currently batting.

  • Mon, 26 Jun 2023 12:55 PM

    ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Live Score: Toss update

    Netherlands won the toss and opted to bowl vs West Indies. Meanwhile, USA won the toss and also opted to bowl vs Zimbabwe.

    ZIM vs USA Playing XIs-

    ZIM: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams(c), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Joylord Gumbie(w), Brad Evans, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava

    USA: Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel(c), Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Shayan Jahangir(w), Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Jasdeep Singh, Usman Rafiq, Abhishek Paradkar

    WI vs NED playing XIs-

    WI: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

    NED: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma

  • Mon, 26 Jun 2023 12:51 PM

    ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Hello and good afternoon everyone!

    Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers as West Indies face Netherlands and Zimbabwe take on USA.

