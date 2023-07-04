ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Highlights: Zimbabwe knocked out, Ireland win
ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Highlights: Michael Leask helped Scotland to a stunning 31-run victory over Zimbabwe on Tuesday to set up a winner-takes-all clash with the Netherlands for a place at the World Cup. The hosts could have clinched the second spot with victory over Scotland in Bulawayo, but it was not to be after Scottish quick Chris Sole (3/33) ripped through their top order, eventually bowled out for 203 chasing down 234. Meanwhile, in the other game, Ireland beat Nepal by 2 wickets in a match that went down till the last over.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 08:33 PM
ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Winning runs! Ireland win the 7-place playoff match
It got pretty intense and close towards the end but Ireland hold their nerves to register a narrow 8-wicket win. Barry McCarthy with the winning runs - a boundary - as Ireland beat Nepal with four balls to spare. Nepal pushed Ireland with two quick wickets but despite pushing it till the last over, it was Ireland who handled pressure better.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 08:19 PM
ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: ZIMBABWE'S WORLD CUP HOPES OVER
Craig Ervine (Captain): "I thought we did well to restrict them to 230. But that first spell from Sole put us in a difficult position and we could not recover. We have played some good cricket through the tournament but fell short today. We had done really well and had we finished better (with the ball) then we would have been chasing 210. Everybody is gutted, it is always nice to put the demons from 2018 behind us and had we won today, nobody would have been asking about that but unfortunately we didn't. I am extremely proud of the way boys have played right through the tournament, Williams has been fantastic and we can take a lot of positives away. We are really thankful for the crowd that has come and supported us, cricket has changed in the last year or so and that is because of the way we are playing. We are playing an exciting brand of cricket and that is the reason the crowd are coming out to support us."
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 07:47 PM
ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: All over! Heartbreak for Zimbabwe
That's it. Zimbabwe are all out for 203, giving Scotland a win by 31 runs. All out in just 41.3 overs, which also means that they have been eliminated and won't take part in the World Cup in India later this year. Scotland, with this famous win, keep their chances alive and the winner of the SCO vs Netherlands match will qualify for the World Cup.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 06:05 PM
ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Huge wicket for Scotland
Uh oh! Just what Zimbabwe did not want. Sikander Raza perishes for 34, leaving his team is dire straits at 91/5. Zimbabwe still need 141 more runs to win from here but with 5 down, they'll need a heroic escape.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 05:41 PM
ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Scotland making steady progress
Harry Tector and Paul Stirling are taking it cautious at the moment to take Ireland's score to 58/2 in 11 overs. They're almost on par with the required run rate. Zimbabwe too are hopeful of a steady partnership between Ryan Burl and Sikandar Raza. Remember, they need to win this tie if they are to remain alive.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 05:23 PM
ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Zimbabwe 41/4 in 10 overs
Raza on 9 off 12, Ryan Burn at the other end on two off seven. It has been a dream powerplay for Scotland, McMullen taking one wicket and Sole taking three. The 234 is looking quite far away indeed now for the hosts.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 05:11 PM
ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Zimbabwe 34/3 in 7 overs
It won't be an all-round masterclass from Williams. He became the third man to fall to the brilliant Sole today, absolutely castled by a 149kph laser beam from the Scottish quick. Zimbabwe now have their stalwart Sikandar Raza in the middle with Innocent Kaia. Kaia on 11 off 17, Raza on five off three.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 04:50 PM
ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Early troubles for Zimbabwe!
Sean Williams did the heavy lifting with the ball and he may have to do the same with the bat as well. Chris Sole took two wickets in his first two overs and Zimbabwe have been reduced to 13/2 in 2.2 overs!
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 04:07 PM
ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Scotland 234/8 in 50 overs
28 runs in the last two overs has given Scotland a competitive total to defend. Zimbabwe were brilliant throughout the innings and they would hope that they can remain just as efficient with their batting as well.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 03:55 PM
ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live: Into the last 2 overs!
Scotland have somehow dragged themselves into the 200s. This game has not gone well for them at all thus far. Williams finished his spell with figures of 3/43 while Tendai Chatara has bowled seven overs for two wickets and 46 runs. Scotland are 206/7.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 03:07 PM
ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Scotland 150/4 in 39 overs
Sean Williams has done a real number on Scotland and the hosts are firmly in control at the moment. Williams's numbers currently stand at 3/30 in 8 overs, having also dismissed Scotland captain Richie Berrington in the 32nd.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 02:23 PM
ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live: Zimbabwe make headway!
Wickets in consecutive overs for Sean Williams and Scotland suddenly have two fresh batters at the crease. Sean Williams first got Matthew Cross for 38 off 75 balls. Then Williams got Brandon McMullen off the first ball of the very next over for a run a ball 34.
With that fall of wicket, Scotland are 105/3 in 27.1 overs
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 02:09 PM
ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Scotland 100/1 in 24.1 overs
Matthew Cross is on 37 off 71, Brandon McMullen 32 off 29. Sikandar Raza seems to have hurt his right index as he looked to stop that shot from Cross. Cross had hit it back at Raza, who is bowling his second over here, it bounced up off the pitch and went over the bowler. Some worry for Zimbabwe here, Raza needs treatment.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 01:40 PM
ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live: WICKET! Zimbabwe get a breakthrough!
Tendai Chatara gets the breakthrough for the hosts and Christopher McBride walks. The stumps have been rattled and Zimbabwe get their first wicket.
McBride b Chatara 28 (45), Scotland 56/1 in 16.1 overs
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 01:34 PM
ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Hello and welcome!
It is kitchen sink day for Zimbabwe! Either they win and qualify for India 2023, or lose and watch the tournament on their television screens. For Scotland, it is one of two last chance salons they will be visiting. If they win here, they will then have to beat the Netherlands in a virtual knockout game and that will decide which of those two sides go through. It is all to play for at the Queen's Park Club. Meanwhile, over at Takashinga Cricket Club in Harare, Ireland take on Nepal in a battle for seventh place, with Nepal winning the toss and elected to bowl.