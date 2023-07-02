ICC World Cup 2023 Highlights: Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe to qualify for WC in India

ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Highlights: Sri Lanka became the first team from the Qualifiers event to make it to India for the 2023 ODI World Cup. They did so by maintaining theur unbeaten run in the ongoing tournament as they beat hosts Zimbabwe by nine wickets. Madhushanka and Theekshana picked seven wickets between themselves before Pathum Nissanka's unbeaten ton led the charge. On the other hand, Nepal beat UAE by three wickets to continue their fight for finishing seventh in the Qualifiers event.

