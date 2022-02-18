'I'd be a valuable addition to any of those squads': Australia spinner after being unsold in 2022 IPL auction

Adam Zampa may have been one of the stars of Australia's run to the T20 World Cup title last year but it didn't seem to matter to the decision-makers of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises during the recent mega-auction.

Zampa, who had a base price set at ₹2 crore, could not find any takers in the two-day mega auction. He said that the IPL auction tends to be hard on an overseas spinner, especially when the fast bowlers are the main attraction as was the case this year.

"It's very hard as an overseas spinner, particularly if you’re just a specialist spinner who's not so much of a mystery spinner. The mega-auction, the way it panned out, they spent a lot of money on fast bowlers, a lot of money on allrounders, and even batsmen don’t get great money. They get okay money," Zampa was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Zampa said that he will be a valuable addition to any squad next season.

"And then once all that money gets spent, they go, 'Okay, we need some spinners now,' and usually they feel like the local guys can do an okay job anyway. I think there'll be opportunities maybe next year in the IPL though I think I'd be a valuable addition to any of those squads, particularly with the way that I'm bowling at the moment," Zampa said.