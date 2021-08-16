‘If CA wants to move on from Justin Langer as coach, do it sooner rather than later’: Adam Gilchrist

Former Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist believes that the controversy surrounding Justin Langer is not healthy for Australia cricket and may "derail" the team's plans in the summer with Ashes on the horizon. There have been reports of players not happy with Langer's management style, and Gilchrist said that the Aussie head coach is aware of these complaints.

“Justin is very aware of these perceived issues with his management style, and he’s going to keep trying to work with that, and I’m sure the players will try to work alongside that as well," Gilchrist told SEN WA’s Gilly and Goss, as per Fox Sports.

Gilchrist further said that the bigger issue with the ongoing situation is that parties from inside the Australia camp are speaking to the press and are leaking things to the media.

“But the bigger issue, and it will derail the summer if it doesn’t get sorted out, is the fact these journalists have direct line of contact with people within the inner sanctum there, and the people in that inner sanctum are happy to let it get out," Gilchrist said.

The former Aussie opener further added that if all parties believe Gilchrist is not the right person to continue as the head coach of the team, then they need to make the change sooner rather than later.

“So, Cricket Australia needs to try to address this very quickly. If everyone believes the best thing to do is move on from Justin Langer as a coach, do it sooner rather than later because it is just going to create a side issue, which is going to continue to be a circus," he signed off.