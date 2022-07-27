If Warner says 'Sorry Australia, I'll play for Indian franchises across the globe' you can't fault him: Gilchrist

At a time when Indian Premier League franchises have started to spread their wings at a rapid pace, buying teams in various T20 leagues outside India, former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist expressed his concerns saying it is a dangerous sign. IPL franchises have bought all six teams in South Africa's upcoming T20 league. Some of them - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals - already own teams in the UAE T20 league and also the Caribbean Premier League (Kolkata Knight Riders). The legendary Australian keeper-batter was speaking in the backdrop of multiple reports suggesting David Warner would opt out of the Big Bash League to sign for a much lucrative T20 league in UAE.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"They can’t force David Warner to play in BBL, I understand that, but to let him then go off – or another player, let’s not single out Warner because there will be other players on the radar – it’s all part of this global dominance that these IPL franchises are starting to create given they own a number of teams in Caribbean Premier League," Gilchrist told SEN’s Whateley radio show.

"It’s getting a little bit dangerous the grip that it’s having to monopolise that ownership and the ownership of the players and their talents and where they can and can’t play," he added.

The three-time World Cup winner Australian suggested his country's cricket board to take cognizance of the matter as more cricketers could take Warner's path sooner than later.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"If he (Warner) rides off into the sunset and says, ‘Sorry Australian cricket, I’m going to become a gun for hire for my Indian franchise team in various tournaments’ you can’t question him on that, that’s his prerogative and he’s done everything he needs to get the profile and get that market value," Gilchrist said.

"It’s the new younger player coming in that starts to make those noises where it’ll be really challenging," he added. Gilchrist, who represented Australia in 96 Tests, 287 ODIs, and 13 T20Is, had earlier played for IPL franchises such as the now-defunct Deccan Charges and Kings XI Punjab, now renamed as Punjab Kings. He had led the Deccan Charges to their maiden IPL title in 2009.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON