‘He can always do his own jazz’: Former India cricketer explains how Rishabh Pant can return among runs in 4th Test

Former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta believes that Rishabh Pant is a dynamic player who can win games single-handedly but currently, he needs to be cautious about his shot selection.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman boarded the flight to the UK after a series of promising performances. However, he is yet to replicate those on English soil. Pant has scored just 87 runs in five innings so, averaging 17.40. Unlike his debut tour in 2018, he has been struggling to get runs against England this time.

Speaking with the Times of India, Dasgupta gave a few suggestions for Pant to overcome his current woes. The former cricketer opined that the youngster can get back to his natural game once he settle down at the middle.

ALSO READ | 'Pujara found a way to score, Rahane hasn't been able to. You might see a change in the Indian batting-order': Zaheer

“It is important that Pant’s thought process is not jumbled up. If Pant gets going in one innings, he will probably win you the Test match… So, you can take that little bit of chance with him. But saying that, Rishabh can still try to be a little careful about his shot-selection,” Dasgupta said.

“The likes of Anderson and Robinson know how to use these conditions brilliantly and get left-handers in that channel outside the off-stump bowling over the wicket. But if Pant can deal with it initially, he can always do his own jazz --- coming down the track or whatever,” he added.

England bounced back at Headingley and defeated India by an innings and 76 runs, levelling the series 1-1. Both team gear up for the fourth Test which begins on Thursday at The Oval, London.