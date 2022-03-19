'If I do well in the IPL, I can get into the side': Out-of-favour India batter aims for place in T20 World Cup squad

Despite an impressive show in the first half of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) he failed to make India's T20 World Cup squad last year in the UAE. And has since fallen out of contention for the 2022 T20 World Cup squad as he was not recalled thereafter. But the 36-year-old batter feels that a good return with the bat in the impending 2022 season of the IPL might help him return to the Indian T20I squad.

Shikhar Dhawan did get a few opportunities last year before the World Cup team selection as he named the skipper of a second-strong side that toured Sri Lanka in July. But following a poor return with the bat, the Indian opener was not considered by the selectors for the T20 World Cup and wasn't given any further opportunities after the tournament. Although, he did play the ODI series in South Africa earlier this year and appeared in one of the ODI matches against West Indies in Ahmedabad, scoring 179 runs in four innings at 44.75 with two half-centuries.

“The T20 World Cup is coming. I know that if I do well in the IPL, I can get into the side. I am a very process-driven person. I don’t set goals. Till the time, I am enjoying my game, it works best for me. And I’m in that space right now. So, I’m making sure my process is very strong, and I automatically achieve all that I need to. Maybe I will, maybe I won’t (making World Cup squad) – time will tell. But I won’t allow any of that to affect my state of mind," he said in an interview with Times of India.

Dhawan was also released by Delhi Capitals before the mega auction for the season despite scoring 618 and 587 runs for the franchise in the last two seasons. He was picked by Punjab Kings for INR 8.25 crore last month at the mega event.

“I am happy to be part of Punjab Kings. I am a Punjabi boy, so of course, the connection is already strong. Like Delhi, Punjab is also home. From childhood, I have been fond of Punjabi songs. Being from a Punjabi family, I also speak the language. I believe the connection with the fans is already there. At the same time, it’s a good opportunity for both me and the team to make a strong statement in the IPL. We have a balanced team. We are going to have a great season," he said.

With Dhawan out of contention from two of the three formats, he has also been demoted in BCCI's central contracts list for 2021-22, now falling in the Grade C category. But Dhawan believes that he is a changed person and that such things have not affected him the say way as it used to do before.

“Right now, I am not in the T20 side or Test side, but playing the IPL is a great opportunity. I’m earning good money. I have seen the ups and downs, playing for the Indian team these last ten-odd years. There were times I would be desperate when I was about to get out of the side. I used to compete aggressively. But as I have grown, I have let go of many things.

“I don’t compete with anyone anymore. I’ve stopped chasing. When I began to change my thought processes, everything around me began to change. I now believe in contribution, not in competition. I believe if I am performing at a good level, things will always come to me. And even if it doesn’t, it’s fine. I see things very differently," he said.

