‘If I have to pick one team…': Virender Sehwag names the winner of IPL 2021 ahead of Mumbai India vs Chennai Super Kings

Former India opener Virender Sehwag picked the favourites to win IPL 2021. The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League is the first one that is being played in two parts thanks to the Covid-19 outbreak in the middle of the season earlier this year. After 29 matches, BCCI were forced to postpone the tournament and shifted out of India and bring it to the UAE.

After a four-month gap, the remaining matches of IPL 2021 are slated to begin from Sunday with defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Dubai.

Before that, Sehwag picked Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals - the finalists of the last year - as the favourites to win the IPL.

"Since the second half has been shifted to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, I think Delhi and Mumbai will again be favourites and the five-time champions are slightly ahead," Sehwag told PTI.

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians are currently at No.4 in the points table with 8 points from 7 matches. DC, on the other hand, are at the top of the table with 12 points in 8 games.

Sehwag, who is ready to put is money on the five-time champions Mumbai Indians if he had to pick one team, reckons that pitches in UAE will be slower and thus Chennai and Bengaluru might face some problems.

"Chennai's average score in India was 201 during the first phase but I think when it comes to UAE tracks, they would be lacking a bit in batting firepower. If I have to pick one team, that will be Mumbai.

He said that for Chennai, after such a long gap, it might take "some more matches" to settle down and get into the "groove".

Sehwag believes that with ICC giving a window to change teams till October 10, there could still be room for some good performers, who have missed the bus.

"100%. We have around seven matches minimum left for the teams. That means you still have a platform to perform and those who are on the fringes could still impress the Indian selectors who would be watching the tournament closely. "Since ICC allows a window to change teams, I will not be surprised if there are some changes in the original squad," the Nawab of Najafgarh said.