'If I'm not in DC XI, will speak to Ponting': Chris Woakes on IPL play-offs clashing with England vs New Zealand Test

Chris Woakes said he will speak to Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting if he is not in their scheme of things for the IPL 2021 playoffs and only then he will consider playing the Test against New Zealand.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 11:29 AM IST
England's Chris Woakes(Pool via REUTERS)

England all-rounder Chris Woakes will only consider to give the IPL play-off stages a miss if Delhi Capitals think of not including him in their starting XI after reaching the final four stages of the tournament.

Woakes said he will speak to DC head coach Ricky Ponting if he is not in their scheme of things.

"If I'm not in the Delhi XI, I'll speak to Ricky (Ponting) and the powers-that-be. Of course I want to play at Lord's, my record there (27 wickets at 11 runs apiece, a career-best 137 with the bat) speaks for itself. But those Tests were arranged late," Stokes told 'The Guardian'.

England and New Zealand players, who play Test cricket are in danger of missing the first Test at Lord’s which is set to clash with the IPL play-offs in May end.

Woakes said he wouldn’t mind missing the Test match against New Zealand if that provides him with the opportunity to showcase his talent in the IPL play-offs.

"England want us to broaden our horizons in the IPL and, at this stage of my career, these opportunities won't keep coming up. If it means missing a Test, that unfortunately might be the case.

Woakes will be joining his Delhi teammates in Mumbai on Sunday ahead of the IPL beginning on April 9 in Chennai. He hasn't been a part of England's T20 squad since 2015.

"The players are in an awkward position, though. This summer is big, especially with a Test series against India to follow."

Woakes said he is eager to repay the faith that Delhi has shown in him.

"Delhi have been loyal to me and I want to repay that. It's my third season in the IPL overall (after spells with Kolkata and Bangalore) and I always come back a better cricketer," Woakes said.

Woakes said he is honing his death bowling skills and also working on his power-hitting to make it to the T20 World Cup squad to be held in India later in the year.

"I don't want to rule out the T20 World Cup at all, I still see myself as a three-format cricketer," he said.

"I'm looking to work on my variations, death bowling and explore some power-hitting options. Hopefully I can give Morgs (captain Eoin Morgan) and England a reminder of what I can do." Talking about missing the chance to play against India in the Test series, Woakes said it was a bitter pill to swallow.

"In India, the balance of the team with two spinners made it tricky. But missing the pink-ball Test, that was a bit of a kick in the teeth. Four seamers and I still didn't get a look-in.

"That just about summed up my winter, really. And I feel I made strides in my last few Tests overseas. It's easy to get pigeonholed but I know I've improved here." India would be touring England for a five-Test series starting August 4.

(With PTI inputs)

