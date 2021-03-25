Shreyas Iyer to miss IPL 2021, confirms Delhi Capitals Co-owner

Shreyas Iyer’s shoulder injury in Tuesday's ODI will keep him out of the entire duration of IPL 2021. This was confirmed by Delhi Capitals Co- owner Parth Jindal.

"Absolutely devastated and gutted for our skipper @ShreyasIyer15 - stay strong captain - hope for a very quick recovery. Have full faith that you will come back even stronger from this. India needs you in the T20 World Cup " Jindal tweeted.

Though the BCCI is yet to give an official statement, it is learnt that Iyer's scan reports have shown a tear which may force him to go for a surgery. Iyer had fallen badly on his left shoulder while attempting to stop a Jonny Bairstow stroke in the circle and could take no further part in the match as he hobbled off to undergo scans.

From India’s 18-member squad, Iyer’s unavailability could offer Suryakumar Yadav a chance to make his ODI debut in the next match on Friday.

His absence will be felt far more keenly by Delhi Capitals, who Iyer led to the final in 2020, where they lost to Mumbai Indians. Iyer was prolific with the bat, finishing as DC's second highest scorer behind Shikhar Dhawan.

In Iyer’s absence, Rishab Pant, DC’s vice-captain last year could take over. Although the franchise also has other captainship options in Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin and Steve Smith, who was picked this year from the auction pool. Dhawan stood by as captain in Iyer’s absence in UAE, when Pant did not make the playing eleven. Smith too, may not be an automatic pick in the playing eleven.

There has been a lot of pre-series talk around how ill-timed the ODI series is, and with four on-field injuries, two each to India and England in the first ODI, it only adds more fuel to the debate. Apart from Iyer, Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma, England captain Eoin Morgan and Sam Billings were the others injured. Sharma’s injury, after being hit on the right elbow by a rising Mark Wood delivery, is known to be “not as serious”. But franchises will be anxiously watching the progress of Morgan, who leads KKR, and who split the webbing between his right thumb and index finger while fielding and needed four stitches. Morgan did head out to bat during his team’s 66-run loss. Billings, who plays for DC, sprained his collar bone when making a dive to stop a boundary. He too batted with the injury during the England’s innings.

The IPL is set to begin on April 9.