Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'If I only bowl 2 overs...': Umran's no-holds-barred message for SRH after Markram's bizarre ‘behind the scene' remark

'If I only bowl 2 overs...': Umran's no-holds-barred message for SRH after Markram's bizarre ‘behind the scene' remark

ByHT Sports Desk
May 21, 2023 03:42 PM IST

Umran Malik opened up on the lack of opportunities in the 2023 edition for Sunrisers Hyderabad, and made an interesting remark on claims over his pace.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's star pacer Umran Malik had a disappointing season in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League. After a breakthrough 2022 season when he took 22 wickets in 14 matches, Umran struggled with consistency this year, and played only seven matches for the Sunrisers, registering five dismissals to his name. Umran has been included in SRH's final game of the season against Mumbai Indians; the side is already out of contention for a place in the playoffs.

Umran Malik(IPL)

Ahead of the game against MI, Umran talked to Murali Kartik for a brief interview where he talked about what went wrong in the 2023 season. The fast bowler insisted that he didn't get much overs in the matches he played, and once he was sidelined from the side, he continued to put in the hard yards.

Also read: Watch: Gambhir throws a death stare in bombastic gesture at Eden Gardens crowd for brutal 'Kohli' chants in LSG-KKR tie

“Last year, I played all games and bowled all overs. This time, I bowled less overs and took 5 wickets only. When I wasn't playing, I was putting on the hard work. I hope to perform better today (against MI),” Umran told Kartik ahead of the game.

When Kartik said that Umran's speed has also been impacted this year, the pacer was quick to deny the claim, further reiterating that a fast bowler needs regular overs to get in rhythm and pace.

"I don't think my pace is impacted. If I bowl only two overs... I also need some overs to heat up my batteries and get that pace up. I'm trying to bowl the right lines with good speed, and with some variations.

“When the team needs wickets, I target wickets. Otherwise, I try to curb the flow of runs,” Umran said.

Interestingly, SRH captain Aiden Markram had made a rather bizarre comment on Umran's absence, when he was asked about the pacer during toss in SRH's previous game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. “Not too sure to be honest (about Umran). Certainly, he's a player with the X factor, bowls at 150kph, but I don't really what's about behind the scenes but he has a lot of X factor,” Markram had said.

Last year, an impressive IPL season earned him a maiden India call-up right after the end of the season. The 23-year-old speedster has since represented the national team in 8 ODIs and as many T20Is.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
umran malik sunrisers hyderabad ipl indian premier league
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP