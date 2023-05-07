'If I were Gill, I won't be happy with myself': Sehwag's explosive take despite Shubman's solid IPL 2023 outings

Gujarat Titans are enjoying another dominant season in the 2023 Indian Premier League, as they stand at the top of the table with 14 points so far. Titans – the defending champions in the tournament – have lost only three of their 10 games and will be aiming to further solidify their chances for playoffs with a win over Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday afternoon. Like in the previous season, the Titans saw multiple players stepping up for the side in different games; however, a fair few remain an integral part of Titans' success and Shubman Gill is one of them.

Shubman Gill(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The star Indian opener grew heaps and bounds in stature since lifting the title with the side last year; he has since scored centuries in every format and remains an integral part of the Indian team across T20Is, ODIs, and Tests. After a brilliant season in 2022 where he scored 483 runs in 16 matches (strike rate of 132.32), Gill looks set for another similar outing this year.

So far, Gill has scored 375 runs in 10 games (strike rate 135) and will be aiming to breach the 500-run mark this year; however, former India opener Virender Sehwag believes that the young India batter should be delivering stronger performances, and stated that Gill's numbers across both seasons are somewhat similar so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It should've been better. His 375 in 10 matches should be around 550 by the end of the season. He's played India in all formats, he's scored big runs, and should be using his form better. When he finishes the season, it is possible that he has 600-700 runs,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

“If I were Shubman Gill, I wouldn't be happy with myself. I had been in good form, and I've scored 375 runs. But there isn't much improvement. The numbers might have slightly improved, but it's quite marginal. He looks good while playing his shots, he comes out with a positive intent. But overall, the numbers haven't really changed much. I hope in his last four matches, he really shows the class that he has displayed for the Indian team. I want a century from him,” Sehwag further said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON